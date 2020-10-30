SALEM — Alice MacKay scored the lone goal to give Mt. Abram a 1-0 girls soccer victory over Buckfield on Friday.

The Roadrunners outshot the Bucks by a 15-0 margin.

Ruby Cyr had seven saves for Buckfield.

MARNACOOK 5, MONMOUTH 2: Ella Delisle and Grace Dwyer scored two goals apiece as the Black Bears defeated the Mustangs in Readfield.

Addie Watson also had a goal for Maranacook.

Mya Sirois and Lydia Rice scored for Monmouth.

FIELD HOCKEY

OAK HILL 3, DIRIGO 0: Adelle Surette scored a pair of goals to lead the Raiders over the Cougars in Wales.

Julie Mooney also scored for Oak Hill, while Olivia Staggs had an assist on Surette’s second goal. Kiara Levesque made five saves and Natalie Moody had two in the shutout.

Goalie Allie Dyke made eight saves for Dirigo.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: