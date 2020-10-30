WEST PARIS —The First Universalist Church of West Paris holds services at 9 a.m. Sundays while observing the safety practices of wearing masks and social distancing. The congregation is not singing during the hymns, but music is being provided by Tom Coolidge. Service topics are as follows:

Nov. 1: “Let Us Never Forget” led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson. On this Sunday before Election Day those attending will consider the Fifth UU Principle, “the right of conscience and the use of the democratic process.”

Nov. 8: “Resistance, Rescue and Accountability During the Holocaust in France” presented by guest speaker, Marcel Polak. Polak will weave his parents’ personal family history of death and rescue with historical information about the French government’s anti-semitism that led to the murder of almost 75,000 Jews, including thousands of children. His focus will be not only on who rescued, but the often complex factors, especially for groups, that compelled people to risk their lives to save strangers. He will also discuss what happened after the war to hold Vichy officials and Nazis accountable. Polak lives in Woodstock with his wife, Emily Ecker.

Nov. 15: “Beyond Comprehension” led by Stephenson. Spirituality has been defined as,” the experience of holy presence in our lives.” The congregation will consider the quest for a spirituality grounded in reason.

Nov. 22: “A Concept of Faith” as viewed by an octogenarian in this year 2020, led by the Rev. Fred Jordan. This year 2020 poses concerns, hopes and fears about daily activities, future, relatives, friends, neighbors and responsibilities. This aging ordained interfaith minister and physician is no exception. Jordan will share his general concept of “faith” and a more specific picture of his own spiritual working view of faith. There may be time at the end of Jordan’s sermon for an exchange of ideas.

Nov. 29: “The Marrying Minister of Norway” led by Stephenson. The Rev. Caroline Angell, known as “The Marrying Minister of Norway,” was minister of First Universalist Church of Norway from 1884 to 1905. She was a prominent Oxford County citizen and the Norway church’s longest serving minister.

November has traditionally been the time for the First Universalist Church of West Paris annual chicken pie supper fundraiser, which has been canceled this year. However, the church will still hold the fundraiser as a drive-thru event sometime in January. In the meantime, the church is having a dessert pie fundraiser. Pies are $15 and the selection includes apple, blueberry, pumpkin and rhubarb. Order by Saturday, Nov. 21, and pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Contact Marta Clements at the phone or email below.

For more information, contact Marta Clements, 207-674-2143 or [email protected], or Bob Clifford at 207-674-3442 or [email protected] To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit uua.org.