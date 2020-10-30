SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford County Commissioners recognize groups and individuals for their exceptional volunteer work within the county. The commissioners normally honor the Spirit of America award recipients in person, but this year due to COVID-19, the certificates will be mailed. This years’ winners will also be invited to attend the 2021 ceremony.

The following were honored:

Everett W. Benson Knights of Columbus Council 5515, Norway Grange 45, Jim and Mary Hannaford of Hiram, Hugh “Cubby” Swan of Greenwood, Ed (in memoriam) and Diane Jones of Fryeburg; Roger and Sharon Benson of Brownfield, Roxbury Swift River Valley Extension, Mark Irish of Peru, Bruce Pierce of Newry, Raymond Broomhall of Mexico, Dorothy Adams of Hanover, Scott Dennett of Dixfield.

Also, Canton Cemetery Ladies (Carole Robbins, Prudy Adams, Anne Chamberlain and Robyn McClintock), Donald and Chery Bennett of Bethel, Freeman Farrington of Andover, Sterling and Irene Mills of Woodstock, Ben Conant of South Paris and the Oxford County Regional Communications Center.

The commissioners added that the event would not be possible without the help of Bruce Flaherty, who helps organize the awards every year.