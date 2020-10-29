Halloween Walk to change to drive-thru event

DIXFIELD — The area Halloween Walk that is usually on Weld Street will be a drive-thru event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mountain View Campground.

Perpetual Holy Rosary to be recited with prayers for election

LEWISTON — The month of October is dedicated to the Most Holy Rosary and, in celebration, many Maine parishes have held Rosary gatherings to honor the Blessed Mother.

To finish the month, Prince of Peace Parish will hold a perpetual Rosary at Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The Rosary will be recited continuously with prayers for the election the following week. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings will be worn. All are welcome to attend. Participants can stay for as short or long a period as they prefer.

The Month of the Holy Rosary was instituted to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary in gratitude for the protection that she gives the Church in answer to praying of the Rosary by the faithful.

For more information, contact Prince of Peace Parish at 207-777-1200.

Halloween Walk to change to drive-thru event

DIXFIELD — The area Halloween Walk that is usually on Weld Street will be a drive-thru event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mountain View Campground.

Perpetual Holy Rosary to be recited with prayers for election

LEWISTON — The month of October is dedicated to the Most Holy Rosary and, in celebration, many Maine parishes have held Rosary gatherings to honor the Blessed Mother.

To finish the month, Prince of Peace Parish will hold a perpetual Rosary at Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The Rosary will be recited continuously with prayers for the election the following week. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings will be worn. All are welcome to attend. Participants can stay for as short or long a period as they prefer.

The Month of the Holy Rosary was instituted to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary in gratitude for the protection that she gives the Church in answer to praying of the Rosary by the faithful.

For more information, contact Prince of Peace Parish at 207-777-1200.

Wellness workshops available for educators

JACKMAN — Community Learning for ME (CL4ME) has organized free health and wellness workshops and activities for educators throughout November. Workshops will be held virtually on Nov. 4, 11 and 18. Each Wednesday will begin with a 15-minute wellness activity to start the day at 7:15 a.m. One-hour workshops will follow at noon and 3 p.m.

Educators can select from a variety of practical and applicable wellness workshops focused on mental and/or physical well being. All workshops are free and contact hours will be available for sessions attended at the request of teachers.

Access the conference website at https://www.communitylearningforme.org/november-wellness-wednesdays-educators. For more information, contact Megan Leach at [email protected]

Rural Aspirations, in collaboration with many other Maine based organizations, is leading a grassroots effort to support parents and teachers during emergency remote learning due to COVID-19. For more information, visit www.ruralaspirations.org.