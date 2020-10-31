Androscoggin County

• Aaron Wallace, 24, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:49 p.m. Friday on Auburn Road in Turner.

• Richard Howes, 29, of Saco, on charges of violating conditions of release and a probation hold, 1:03 p.m. Saturday on Riverside Drive.

Auburn

• Cole Meserve, 26, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:32 p.m. Friday on Spring Street.

• Justiss Brown, 24, of Auburn, on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and cruelty to animals, 9:48 p.m. Friday at 138 Spring St.

• Tineka Dillow, 42, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:30 p.m. Friday at 156 Summer St.

Lewiston

• Ali Mohamed, 21, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 5:15 a.m. Saturday at 190 Pine St.

• Daniel Reed, 67, of Leeds, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 3:31 p.m. Saturday at 131 Pine St.

« Previous

filed under: