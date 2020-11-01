Andover: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Auburn: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wards 1 and 2 — Auburn Senior Community Center, 48 Pettengill Park Road
Wards 3 and 4 — Auburn Hall, 60 Court St.
Ward 5 — Boys & Girls Club, 43 Second St.
Avon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Bethel: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall
Bridgton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Brownfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Buckfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Municipal Building
Byron: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Canton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Carrabassett Valley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Carthage: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Casco: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Casco Community Center
Chesterville: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Coplin Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Dallas Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Denmark: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Municipal Building
Dixfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall
Durham: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Durham Community School
Eustis: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building
Farmington: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center
Fayette: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fayette Central School
Freeman Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building, Strong
Fryeburg: 8 a,m, to 8 p.m., David and Doris Hastings Community Center
Gilead: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Greene: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station
Greenwood: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station Legion Hall
Hanover: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Harrison: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Hartford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Hebron: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Industry: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Jay: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Spruce Mountain Middle School gym
Kingfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall
Leeds: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Lewiston: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wards 1 — Lewiston Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave.
Ward 2 — Montello School Gymnasium, 407 East Ave.
Ward 3 — Lewiston Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave.
Ward 4 — Longley School (formerly called Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St.
Ward 5 — Longley School (formerly called Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St.
Ward 6 — Green Ladle (Lewiston High School campus), 156 East Ave.
Ward 7 — Longley School (formerly called Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St.
Lisbon: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lisbon High School
Litchfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Litchfield Sportsman’s Club
Livermore: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Spruce Mountain Primary School
Livermore Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station
Lovell: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town House
Madrid Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Phillips Town Office
Mechanic Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Mexico: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Minot: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Mount Vernon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center
Naples: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Hall
New Gloucester: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station
Newry: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
New Sharon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Masonic Lodge
New Vineyard: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Room
Norway: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station
Otisfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Hall
Oxford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Public Safety Building
Paris: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station
Perkins Township: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Weld Town Hall
Peru: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Phillips: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Poland: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Rangeley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office/Fire Station
Rangeley Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Readfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Roxbury: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Rumford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall
Sabattus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Salem Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall, Kingfield
Sandy River Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Stoneham: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station
Stow: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Strong: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building
Sumner: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Sweden: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Temple: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Turner: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Upton: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Vienna: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building
Washington Plantation: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wilton Town Office
Waterford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station Municipal Building
Wales: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Municipal Center
Weld: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
West Paris: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Wilton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Woodstock: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
