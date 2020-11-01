Jamie Caouette works as a case manager in Lewiston schools through Health Affiliates Maine and for more than 10 years has volunteered her time helping run The Store Next Door.

Have any new or gently used clean clothing or footwear, household supplies or food you’d like to donate? She’d like to hear from you.

Know a homeless Lewiston teen who needs a hand? Reach out to her for that too.

Name: Jamie Caouette

Age: 39

Lives: Lewiston

Could you describe your career path and what led to working with Lewiston schools? I have always enjoyed working with people. I worked as a CNA/CRMA with elderly clients for years in a boarding home. After that, I started case management services with adults. I saw an opening for a job in the Lewiston School Department working with homeless youth. For some reason, this really piqued my interest, so I applied and I got the job. I found my niche. Working with homeless youth is my calling and I have been here ever since.

When did you get involved with The Store Next Door? I started working in The Store Next Door 11 years ago. I currently run The Store Next Door with my co-partner Katie Krantz.

Part of its official mission:

“To ‘eliminate barriers to education’ for youth experiencing displacement, high mobility and homelessness within Lewiston by addressing students’ basic needs, with the goal of achieving academic success. Students (who were) formerly homeless, at risk for homelessness, and pregnant/parenting teens also receive support through this project.

“Since 2006, Lewiston High School has created in-depth supplemental services to help eliminate barriers to education for youth and families experiencing high mobility and homelessness. Annually, 300 school-aged youth living within the Lewiston community benefit from this project. Additional resources and funding would allow us to assist even more youth and families in desperate need.”

What sorts of items does the project always need when it comes to donations? Food items that can be put in a backpack and that are easy to make. Sometimes the youth are living in a place with no electricity, so something that is not required to be cooked.

Has the store had to pivot at all during the pandemic? Katie and myself had to turn our own garages into donation collection sites. Through the pandemic, we still collected items for students in need. We each packed bags of food and personal hygiene items that would be given to youth. The number of homeless youths has increased during this time. We were making deliveries to street corners, sidewalks, porches and homes all throughout COVID. A pandemic doesn’t stop the needs of our youth — if anything, they are needing more support.

Are there some teens’ stories that have really stuck with you? I have so many stories, some happy, some extremely sad. I was lucky last year to have YouTuber Lizzy Snyder document some of the youths’ stories. (Find the Homeless Youth Series on Synder’s YouTube channel.)

I get to stay in contact with most of the teens I work with. I get to see them go to college, start careers, get married, buy houses and have children. They call me on Mother’s Day and my birthday to thank me. My heart is full when I hear from former youth that I have met through The Store Next Door.

One of the challenges working with teens: I feel that there is stigma around teens, especially homeless teens. People say that “they are highly damaged” — I don’t see it that way. I think it only takes one person to cross your path to assist in change and I try to be that person. I want to show these youth that I care about them. These youth are our future and if we don’t show compassion, what are we doing for our future?

The rewards? Meeting amazing youth that I build a forever connection with. I work with a bunch of rock stars that believe in our community and our youth.

We’re on the home stretch of 2020. Anything you’re looking forward to in 2021? 2020 has been difficult personally and for The Store Next Door. In 2021, I would like The Store Next Door to have grown in Lewiston and be able to serve the youth in our community with the backing of the Lewiston School Department.

Sounds like heavy but rewarding work. How do you personally recharge/relax? Relaxing and self care is difficult for me. The youth that I work with all have my cellphone number (it has never changed in 11 years) and homelessness is not a 9 to 5 job. I have a 12-year-old son who keeps me extremely busy. I have a very supportive family and an amazing group of friends that keep me grounded and always include me. I call them my “GIRL GANG.” They are always there no matter what the world throws out and I’m grateful for my tribe that supports me.

Editor’s note: If you want to donate to The Store Next Door, call 207-755-7252 or email [email protected]

filed under: