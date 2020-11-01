Foam used to wash down blood on River Street in Lewiston is the only evidence that remains Sunday morning after a man was shot and killed Saturday night. According to a witness, the victim was shot multiple times while running down Oxford Street, background, and River Streets. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he later died of his injuries. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

LEWISTON Local and state police are investigating a shooting on River Street Saturday night that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Police have not identified the man, who died early Sunday morning after being transported to Central Maine Medical Center.

“Due to the nature of injuries the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was immediately called in to assist Lewiston officers and detectives with the investigation,” according to a statement by Lewiston police Sunday morning.

The family of the victim is being notified and no victim information is being given out at this time, police said.

Lewiston police learned about the shooting at about 7:35 p.m. Saturday.

Maine State Police and Lewiston Police were on scene Sunday and were expected to be investigating throughout the evening. State police are in charge of the investigation.

Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information about this incident should call Lewiston Police Department at 207-513-3000 or Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 Ext. 9.

