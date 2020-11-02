UMA will host BreakBeat Poets for engaging events to promote the diverse voices and experiences as well as anti-racist tactics that the worlds of hip-hop have to offer. Amidst the chaos of the election, the programs seek to inspire hope, connection, love, and the power of hip-hop arts and culture. The event title is derived from Idris Goodwin’s powerful poem, “An Invitation from a Tribe Called Tomorrow to Those Broken by Today (2019 Remix),” and reminds us: “our word for tomorrow is dream.”

Hip-hop is a culture, a movement, and a diverse art form that has given voice and space to marginalized individuals and communities for almost half a century. According to hip-hop feminist Gwendolyn Pough, the roots of hip-hop began with “Young Black and Latin[x] people in the South Bronx” who “created something that is now a worldwide phenomenon out of nothing. They worked with the scraps they were given and developed a rich and vibrant culture and youth movement.” As BreakBeat Poet Kevin Coval notes, “Hip-hop has connected more people on the planet than any other culture in the history of ever.”

All programs will be held virtually.

Event Schedule

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

BreakBeat Poets Creative Writing Workshop, 4:15 to 5:30 pm EST

Aimed toward college and high school writers (and wannabes), this workshop with Kevin Coval and Idris Goodwin will provide an opportunity to create new forms of creative writing in the spirit of Hip-Hop poetry.

Zoom link to the event: https://maine.zoom.us/j/97293687341

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

BreakBeat Poets Live Performance, 4:00 to 4:45 pm EST

A live performance featuring Chicago’s DJ Ca$h Era, along with Kevin Coval, Idris Goodwin, and Chicago Youth Poet Laureate Penelope Alegria.

https://www.youtube.com/user/YoungChicagoAuthors

Diversity and Inclusion in (and Beyond) Hip Hop: A Conversation with the BreakBeat Poets, 5:15-6:15 pm EST

Hip-Hop has its roots in Black and Latinx arts and cultures, but its practitioners and fans are diverse. Join the BreakBeat Poets for a discussion about diversity and inclusion in Hip Hop with Kevin Coval, Idris Goodwin, and Felicia Rose Chavez.

https://www.youtube.com/user/YoungChicagoAuthors

