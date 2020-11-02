LEWISTON — Androscoggin Bank appointed five new corporators recently.

Michael Malloy is a business lawyer practicing for more than a decade and representing some of the state’s largest employers and municipalities. In 2016, he started The Malloy Firm and provides services in such areas as entity formation, mergers and acquisitions, commercial lending, and employment law.

Crystal Marchessault is a partner at Austin Associates. Her professional background includes audits and reviews along with other management consulting services. In 2015, she received the Top 10 Public Accounting Professionals Rising Stars Award for Maine from the National Academy of Public Accounting Professionals.

Tom Moulton has been an integral part of NAI The Dunham Group for more than 25 years. The former U.S. Army paratrooper is past president of the Maine Commercial Association of Realtors, a past director of the Maine Real Estate Development Association and Broker of the Year in 2002.

Rob Pierson is president and CEO of Grover Precision. He is a senior executive with a long track record of building winning teams and outperforming expectations. A true advocate for transformative change, he believes in aligning organizational structure and products/processes to market dynamics to generate the maximum return on investment.

Bill Stockmeyer is an attorney at Drummond Woodsum, where he is the practice group leader for the firm’s Public Finance Group. He serves as bond counsel for school districts and municipalities in Maine and New Hampshire, and advises public sector clients on a wide variety of issues.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: