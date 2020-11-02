AUBURN — The City Council on Monday unanimously approved a request-for-proposals for an “impact study” of Lake Auburn, which aims to give the city an independent analysis of the current ordinances governing the lake, and whether they should be amended.

The study is meant to add data to a perennial debate over watershed protections at Lake Auburn, and what the current financial and environmental impacts of the rules are.

After an initial go-ahead from the council, a group was formed to draft the study’s framework, with officials hoping to see bids received by December.

While the council supported the study Monday, at least two councilors said they want to make sure it does not overlook the environmental impacts of loosening regulations at the lake.

The debate between watershed protection efforts and the potential for more recreation on the lake has been amplified over the past few years, as the district has dealt with algae, warming temperatures and other water quality questions.

Due to historically clean water at the lake, the district has received a waiver of filtration since 1991, which allows the district to treat the water with ultraviolet light and other means without having to pay to filter it.

But, as watershed protection efforts have expanded in order to protect the water quality of the lake and address increased stormwater runoff and other issues, some argue they go too far.

Mayor Jason Levesque on Monday described the effort behind the study as, “What is the true cost of drinking water for taxpayers?” and he questioned the economic impact of acquiring land for watershed protection rather than have it generating tax dollars.

Levesque and others have in the past raised the question of whether the city should build a filtration plant at the lake.

Councilor Holly Lasagna said she didn’t want the considerations of economics and environment to be completely separate, arguing they are related.

“I don’t want it to be just about the economic cost,” she said.

Councilor Brian Carrier, who served on the group that developed the proposal, said all of the most recent data gathered by the Lake Auburn Watershed Protection Commission and the Auburn Water District will be included in the study, adding, “We didn’t look at just the cost for taxpayers.”

He said the study hopes to glean comparisons to other water districts of similar size, and look at specifics like sporadic algae blooms that have led to water quality issues in the past. But, he said, “we didn’t want that to be the sole focus.”

Bates College researchers such as Holly Ewing, who has studied the lake with students since 2008, have said that as more nutrients are entering the lake, further watershed protection will be needed to stave off irreparable damage.

Councilor Belinda Gerry, who also served on the request for proposals group, said she went into the process wanting to make sure “we can preserve the water quality of the lake.”

“I’m satisfied that my issues will be addressed in this report,” she said Monday. “There’s more to it than what we can do financially.”

The vote was 6-0, with Councilor Leroy Walker absent.

City Manager Phil Crowell said due to the scope of the study, it could cost $100,000, which would come from city funding set aside for implementing sections of the comprehensive plan.

