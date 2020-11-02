LEWISTON — Citylink, the public transit system serving Lewiston and Auburn, will offer free rides to the polls on Election Day.

Due to COVID-19, the bus system will be the lone service to offer free rides to Lewiston residents on Tuesday. Organizations that have offered rides during previous elections — like Community Concepts and Seniors Plus — have opted out this year.

In Auburn, officials announced a new shuttle service last week, using two shuttles between the city’s three polling locations between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Riders must wear masks.

An announcement from Citylink regarding Election Day said buses are still operating at half capacity due to COVID-19, meaning “riders may have to wait for the next bus.” The first week of the month is also the busiest for the bus service.

“Plan your trip accordingly,” the statement said.

Here’s a breakdown of which bus route to take for each polling location:

LEWISTON

Bus Route Polling Location Ward(s) Sabattus Street (2) Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. Wards 1 and 3 Sabattus Street (2) Montello School, 407 East Ave. Ward 2 Lisbon Street (3) – 0.3 mile walk/about 6 minutes Longley Elementary, 145 Birch St. Wards 4, 5 and 7 Lisbon Street (3) – 0.4 mile walk/appx. 9 minutes The Green Ladle, 156 East Ave. Ward 6

AUBURN

Pettengill Park (10) Auburn Senior Community Center, 48 Pettengill Park Rd. Wards 1 and 2 New Auburn (4) Downtown Shuttle (9) Auburn City Hall, 60 Court St. Wards 3 and 4 New Auburn (4) Boys and Girls Club, 43 Second St. Ward 5

