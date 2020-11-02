Arrests

Auburn

• Michael Anthony, 33, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:07 p.m. Sunday at 33 Holly St. in Lewiston.

• Nathan Tripp, 42, of Auburn, on charges of violating conditions of release and violation of protective order, 8:49 p.m. Sunday on Hackett Road.

Lewiston

• Raymond Martin, 46, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and operating without a license, 9:24 p.m. Sunday on Walnut Street.

• Forest Farnum, 34, of Jay, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 3:15 a.m. Monday at the Ramada Inn.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Pacifique Bizimungu, 22, of Lewiston struck a legally parked vehicle owned by Filipe Angelo of Auburn at 5:33 a.m. Friday on Willow Street. The 2007 Chrysler driven by Bizimungu and owned by Valens Sadiki of Lewiston was towed and Angelo’s 2012 Mercury received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Carol L. Breton, 75, of Auburn backed into a legally parked vehicle owned by Kevin R. Jordan, 55, of Auburn at 4:24 p.m. Friday on Millett Drive. The 2016 Chevrolet driven by Breton and owned by Jeffrey Breton of Auburn and Jordan’s 2011 Toyota received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Laura J. Nokes, 58, of South Paris struck a vehicle driven by Daniel K. Girouard, 70, of Lewiston at 1:01 p.m. Sunday at Mount Auburn Avenue and Turner Street. Nokes’ 2018 Nissan and Girouard’s 2003 Ford were towed.