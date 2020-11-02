NORWAY — Cottage Street Creative Exchange is planning a gala, to include virtual music, a fashion show and food, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

A donation of $13 gives access to a link to the virtual entertainment for the gala, to be held via Zoom. Music of The Cobblestones Lite will accompany a fashion show by Art Moves Dance Ensemble at Expansion Arts Dance Studio of Eleanor’s Closet.

A gorgeous rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” sung by Carolyn Plourde, will be performed by dancers from Art Moves Dance Studio, Expansion Arts and regular gala guests, Collective Motion, The Moving Company and Casco Bay Movers. And, featured will be the premier of “Evolve within/without Pandemia,” a 20-minute video dance film by award-winning filmmaker André Rosa of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, using video contributions of dancers from Maine and Brazil, along with the poetry of Richard Blanco and the music of Peter Jones, Marcia Hempel and others.

“A Questáo é When,” a previous collaborative video dance created to the music of Davy Sturtevant, may be seen on Cottage Street Creative Exchange’s page on Facebook.

An online silent auction will begin at 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, and close at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in time for the video performance. Clothing from Eleanor’s Closet will be auctioned from after the gala through 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. Both auctions are available through 32auctions.com.

Mouth-watering pre-show food options include dining in or taking out from Dolce Amici or delivery from Kezarstone Catering.

To get the Zoom link and other gala details, including how to donate, go to the Project side of artmovesdance.com. and click on events.

Cottage Street Creative Exchange has welcomed Oxford Hills native Dana Ryerson to the board of directors. She danced with the teen Art Moves Dance Troupe during high school and has continued dancing off and on throughout her adult life, picking it back up in earnest, along with hiking, during the pandemic. In a few short months her experience and perspective have enhanced our board of directors. She joins Darlene Gray, Amanda Daniels, Mickie Shibles, Koley True and Artistic Director Debi Irons.

The mission of Cottage Street Creative Exchange is to provide an educational dance platform for creative expression, cultural exchange and collaboration at home and abroad.

