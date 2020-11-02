• Benjamin B. Fann II, 33, of Gorham on a charge of violation of condition of release, 1:55 a.m. Sunday at 9 Church St. by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Paul J. Hersom, 32, of 73 Upton Road, Harrison, on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of condition of release and criminal trespass, 7:24 p.m. Sunday in Paris by Paris Police Department.

• Jessica L. Morrill, 41, of 178 Perkins Valley Road, Woodstock, on a charge of hindering or apprehension and/or prosecution, 9:37 p.m. Saturday at that address by Maine State Police.

• Tiffany Tolman, 34, of 8 Hillside Lane, Sweden, on charges of illegal attachment of plates, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violation of condition of release and operating after habitual offender revocation with a prior, 5:42 p.m. Saturday in Denmark by Maine State Police.

• Tanner K. Townsend, 20, of 472 River Road, Windham, on a charge of violation of protective order, 3:05 p.m. Saturday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

