BRUNSWICK — An online “Chat with Two Maestros” to be held live from 1:30-2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, on Facebook Live hosted by Midcoast Symphony Orchestra. Maestros Rohan Smith, MSO’s conductor and music director, and George Lopez, concert pianist and MSO soloist, will share insights about classical music, collaborating and their long-time friendship. MSO violinist Caroline Cornish, a former television news anchor and reporter will host this event.

Rohan Smith is in his 17th season with MSO and has led the orchestra to critical acclaim in performances of the major symphonic repertoire. Smith is also Director of Orchestral and Chamber Music at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire and a professional violinist, having performed orchestral and chamber music in Europe, Australia and the New York City area.

George Lopez has been a featured pianist across the globe as recitalist and soloist with orchestras. He has been guest soloist with MSO numerous times and is an audience favorite. He is the Beckwith Artist in Residence at Bowdoin College and conducts the Bowdoin Chamber Orchestra, in addition to being a piano instructor there.

Caroline Cornish spent 18 years in broadcast journalism, including nearly 14 years as a reporter and anchor at WCSH-6 (NEWS CENTER Maine), the last four as the co-anchor of “207.” She interviewed actors, musicians, sports stars, politicians and ordinary people experiencing unusual events. She left journalism in 2017 and works in communications and public affairs at Maine Medical Center.

This event is free and open to the public on Facebook. Anyone can view it on MSO’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/midcoastsymphony), and there is no need to register.

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members. Under the baton of Rohan Smith, the orchestra brings top-notch performances to the Orion Center in Topsham and the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Members are volunteer musicians across Maine. For more information, visit the website, email [email protected] or call the box office at (207) 846-5378.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: