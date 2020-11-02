Second-grader Kellan Campbell, 7, shows educational technician Nicole Duchaine his hands after painting his pumpkin at Sherwood Heights Elementary School in Auburn on October 29, 2020. Three classrooms of students decorated pumpkins donated by Dave Bell of Bell Farms in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Bates College student Blake Shepherd keeps his dog Trixie warm under his sweatshirt as he waits for Sara Gideon to arrive at Kennedy Park in Lewiston for a campaign stop Friday morning, November 30, 2020 . Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Lewiston goalkeeper Ava Simpson makes a save as Meredith Harthorne of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School charges the net in Lewiston on October 29, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Chris Robley walks with his daughter Esme Breau-Robley as she enjoys inline skating along Boston Avenue in Lewiston on October 26, 2020, between her online classes. While she enjoys spending time with her dad, she said she misses her friends from school and would much rather be in class than learning at home. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Noah Cyr of Saint Dominic Academy collides with Kyle Martell of Gray-New Gloucester High School during the second half in Auburn on October 28, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Eddita Felt looks out a window in a barn on the property where she lives in Durham on October 29, 2020. The Durham psychic medium is shoving off to write three ghostly books in near-solitude for the next year.  Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Campbell Mowry, right, of Lewiston High School strips the ball from the grasp of Leavitt’s Tommy Casey during a game in Turner on October 27, 2020.  Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Nicholas Blanchard, right, of Auburn, shows his support for President Donald Trump on Lisbon Street in Lewiston during a rally on October 27, 2020. For the past few years, a group of people has been protesting the president at this location, but in the past few months, they have been joined by Trump supporters. While there were more Democratic candidate supporters Tuesday, the Trump camp was more vocal. The bantering was civil and there were no issues as both sides expressed anxiousness about the upcoming election.   Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Jesse Kontoes spends time outside his home in Auburn on October 26, 2020. Kontoes, a well-known fixture in Lewiston and Auburn, has been using a rolling walker since he was hit by a car in 2018 on Court Street. Kontoes spent “quite a while” in the hospital after the accident, but has been doing fine ever since. “I can walk for short distances,” he said. “I just can’t go on far away walks.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

A tree, left, falls over after its roots gave way on the rocky coastline of Orr’s Island in this panoramic photo taken on Saturday afternoon, October 25, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

