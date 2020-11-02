FARMINGTON — With all towns reporting, Lance Harvell, a Republican of Farmington won the Franklin County District 2 commissioner race Tuesday over Fenwick Fowler, a Democrat, also of Farmington, by an uncertified vote of 2,888 to 2,6459.

District 2 represents Farmington. The district represents Chesterville, Farmington and New Sharon. District 2 Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington did not seek reelection.

Partial results for two other contested Franklin County races, sheriff and District 1 commissioner were still being tallied late Tuesday.

All terms are four years and the winners will take their positions Jan. 1, 2021.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr., a Republican, of New Sharon was leading by a vote of 7,462 to 5,524 over Edward Hastings IV of Chesterville, who is not enrolled in a political party, in the sheriff’s race.

Nichols is seeking his third term.

Commissioner Terrance “Terry” Brann, a Republican, was leading the District 1 commissioner race by a vote of 2,659 to 2,076 over challenger Tiffany Maiuri, a Democrat, for a four-year term. The district represents Carthage, Jay, Temple, Wilton, and Washington and Perkins townships. Both candidates are from Wilton. Only results from Perkins and Washington townships had not been reported.

Register of Probate candidate Heidi Jordan, a Republican of Farmington, had 9,072 votes. She had no challenger for the seat held by Joyce Morton who did not seek reelection. She has held the office for 37 years and worked for the county for more than 50 years.

