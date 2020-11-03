Voters undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic or political tensions appeared to be turning out in large numbers at the polls Tuesday morning in the Augusta area.

At the polls at Gardiner Area High School when the polls opened at 8 a.m., the line of voters stretched from the back of the gymnasium, outside and around the corner of the school’s science wing, nearly wrapping around to the front of the building. The line became shorter after the polls opened.

Pete Hersom was first in line, after arriving around 7:15 a.m. so he could vote as soon as the polls opened and then get to work. He said he’s been voting since he turned 21, in 1965.

“I have to work today, I didn’t want to start work at 10, I start at 8,” Hersom said. “And I knew it was going to be cold today, so I didn’t want to stand out in the wind and snow. I made an extra effort to get here.”

A few people back in line behind Hersom was Dana Pelletier, wearing a Patriots mask, to meet the requirement to wear a mask while voting. He said he was “not at all worried” about voting in the pandemic, even though he has cancer.

Sisters Anna and Julia Reny voted with their mom, Kay, and while the girls, students of Cony High School, waited in line at the polls they watched an online English class for school on a cell phone. Cony was closed for in-person classes on Election Day, because it is one of the city’s four polling places.

The sisters just turned 18, voting age, on Halloween over the weekend. “We made the cutoff by three days, so we lucked out,” Julia Reny said.

Anna Reny said she researched, before coming to the polls, who would be on the ballot and how she wanted to vote.

“It’s something that is very important to me, and I am very thankful that I have the right to do it,” she said of voting. “I’ve definitely paid attention to everything, so I know what I’m doing when I go in there.”

Their mom Kay noted being informed voters can have another positive impact — not having to linger too long, during the pandemic, around other people.

“We needed to know what we were doing in there when we went in because I don’t want to spend too much time here,” she said. “I want to be in and out quickly.”

By mid-morning in Augusta, lines at the polls had lessened, with virtually no waiting to vote at the Augusta Civic Center, one of four city polling places.

Augusta City Center, another of the city’s polling places, was closed to all business Tuesday other than voting and other election-related business, to allow as many voters as possible into the building without running afoul of state restrictions put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Richmond shortly after the polls opened at 8 a.m. a line of voters stretched from the public works garage entrance, roughly 50 yards across the parking lot to the street, and voters’ parked cars crowded the streets around the polling place.

Corey Vintinner and his daughter, Brianna, were about halfway through the line and said they’d been waiting for about 20 minutes so far. He said he considered voting by absentee but wanted to be with Brianna at the polls in person as the 18-year-old voted for the first time. He said he wasn’t worried about voting in the pandemic in part because he’s been working throughout the pandemic anyway, and “you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Brianna Vintinner said, on the brisk fall morning, she would have still voted even if it was below zero.

Toward the end of the line was Corey’s Vintinner’s mom, Janice, who said she was happy to see her granddaughter voting for the first time, because the right to vote is important.

Just ahead of her in line was Damien LaRochelle, another 18-year-old voting for the first time.

“I’m excited,” he said of voting, noting it was important, with the country potentially at a turning point, to make your choice and vote. He said he came to vote in person because “I wanted to get out and make sure everything gets in OK.”

Across the river in Dresden at Pownalborough Hall the line to the polls was shorter, maybe 20-people long, though it was still longer than David Everson, wearing a surgical mask and a hat with an American Flag on it, expected it to be Tuesday morning, when he wasn’t expecting as much of a line.

“I vote every time,” he said. “It’s your civic duty.”

Mike Stewart said the line wasn’t as bad as he’d expected. He, like most other voters, said he was not concerned about voting during the pandemic, saying he views it as manageable, and not anything that’d prevent him from voting.

“I think we’re at a turning point in our country,” Stewart, a college student, said. “I didn’t want to, in the future, have to tell my kids I didn’t vote and I was the reason it went one way or another.”

This story will be updated.

