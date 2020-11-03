LEWISTON — Voters were prepared to hit the polls early on Election Day.

According to Lewiston City Clerk Kathy Montejo, the first voter at the Lewiston Armory got in line at 6 a.m., appearing like he was waiting in a line on Black Friday — a folding chair, blanket, coffee mug and ear pods in tow.

The next person didn’t arrive until 6:30 a.m., he said.

“Every polling place definitely had lines at 7 a.m.,” Montejo said, but added that the lines all “cleared quickly.”

She thinks that’s partly due to the local ballot this year, with no city government races and no state referendum questions or bond issues. Most voters taking advantage of early voting at City Hall voted in between one and two minutes, she said.

And into mid-morning, lines were able to mostly remain indoors. Leading up to Election Day, clerks were warning voters not to get discouraged by lines that appeared longer than normal due to indoor capacity limits and social distancing measures.

Heading into the afternoon, Montejo said staff realizes they can’t rely on the typical Election Day turnout spikes like lunchtime, after school and after work. With so many variables related to the pandemic — absentee voting, work and school schedules in flux — “all bets are off,” she said.

The pandemic has led to nearly 12,000 absentee votes in the city, and more than 8,000 in Auburn.

On the community Facebook page Lewiston Rocks, members reported no lines at the Armory, and Montello and Longley schools by mid-morning.

Montejo believes that more voters will opt to vote as early as possible rather than deal with the colder temperatures and wind when the sun goes down late afternoon. But, she said, the city installed flood lights outside each location.

She said during the July mid-terms, staff “waited and waited” for a dinner-time rush but never saw one, and assumed it was related to the number of people working from home.

“The pace seems to be really manageable for both the voters and the workers,” she said. “We’re just curious as to whether we’ll see those typical spikes. We’re hearing from wardens that all the voters are being appreciative, patient and understanding.”

The outlook in Auburn appeared similar by mid-morning Tuesday.

One resident reported only a 10 minute wait with limited lines at the Auburn Senior Community Center, a new polling location this year that is serving wards one and two. Another reported similar conditions at the Boys and Girls Club in Ward 5.

During the Auburn City Council meeting Monday, City Manager Phil Crowell said city officials and the clerk’s office had been working to make sure they were “ready and prepared” for Election Day. Following the meeting, staff from Public Works began setting up the council chamber for voting. It’s hosting wards three and four.

Mayor Jason Levesque urged the public to vote and “not be afraid of lines at the polls.”

He said with about 8,100 ballots already cast, it equals just over half of registered voters in Auburn. Generally, the city sees about a 70 percent turnout during presidential elections, he said, arguing Election Day will be smooth.

Crowell said in case there are lines, the city established shelters outside of polling locations. The city also rolled out a few shuttle service for residents between all three polling locations.

“Our volunteers have been incredible,” Crowell said. “Our staff and team is well prepared to remove all possible barriers to voting.”

