Election volunteer Tori Kusukawa looks out for arriving voters at the Ward I polling place at the Lewiston Armory on Tuesday. Registered voters could bypass the line of people waiting to register to vote. Jeffrey Reynolds II, second from left, is halfway through the line of those needing to register to vote. The line continues on the other side of the wall.

LEWISTON — Voters were prepared to hit the polls early on Election Day.

Constance Provencher enters her ballot into the ballot machine at the Ward I polling place at the Lewiston Armory on Tuesday.

According to Lewiston City Clerk Kathy Montejo, the first voter at the Lewiston Armory got in line at 6 a.m., appearing like he was waiting in a line on Black Friday — a folding chair, blanket, coffee mug and ear pods in tow.

The next person didn’t arrive until 6:30 a.m., he said.

“Every polling place definitely had lines at 7 a.m.,” Montejo said, but added that the lines all “cleared quickly.”

She thinks that’s partly due to the local ballot this year, with no city government races and no state referendum questions or bond issues. Most voters taking advantage of early voting at City Hall voted in between one and two minutes, she said.

And into mid-morning, lines were able to mostly remain indoors. Leading up to Election Day, clerks were warning voters not to get discouraged by lines that appeared longer than normal due to indoor capacity limits and social distancing measures.

Heading into the afternoon, Montejo said staff realizes they can’t rely on the typical Election Day turnout spikes like lunchtime, after school and after work. With so many variables related to the pandemic — absentee voting, work and school schedules in flux — “all bets are off,” she said.

Election official Tracey Miller looks out from behind her protective partition to speak to a voter at the Ward I polling place at the Lewiston Armory on Tuesday.

The pandemic has led to nearly 12,000 absentee votes in the city, and more than 8,000 in Auburn.

Joseph Parker, 2, waits in line with his father's girlfriend, Vanessa Mitchell, at the Ward I polling place at the Lewiston Armory on Tuesday. The line was for those registering to vote, not to cast their ballots. Parker's father is Joseph Parker.

On the community Facebook page Lewiston Rocks, members reported no lines at the Armory, and Montello and Longley schools by mid-morning.

Montejo believes that more voters will opt to vote as early as possible rather than deal with the colder temperatures and wind when the sun goes down late afternoon. But, she said, the city installed flood lights outside each location.

She said during the July mid-terms, staff “waited and waited” for a dinner-time rush but never saw one, and assumed it was related to the number of people working from home.

“The pace seems to be really manageable for both the voters and the workers,” she said. “We’re just curious as to whether we’ll see those typical spikes. We’re hearing from wardens that all the voters are being appreciative, patient and understanding.”

The outlook in Auburn appeared similar by mid-morning Tuesday.

Lorena Desjardins, left, and her sister Adrienne Desrochers sit in line while they wait for Desjardins to change her address at the Ward I polling place at the Lewiston Armory on Tuesday.

One resident reported only a 10 minute wait with limited lines at the Auburn Senior Community Center, a new polling location this year that is serving wards one and two. Another reported similar conditions at the Boys and Girls Club in Ward 5.

An election worker monitors voting booths that may need to be sanitized at the Ward I polling place at the Lewiston Armory on Tuesday.

During the Auburn City Council meeting Monday, City Manager Phil Crowell said city officials and the clerk’s office had been working to make sure they were “ready and prepared” for Election Day. Following the meeting, staff from Public Works began setting up the council chamber for voting. It’s hosting wards three and four.

Mayor Jason Levesque urged the public to vote and “not be afraid of lines at the polls.”

He said with about 8,100 ballots already cast, it equals just over half of registered voters in Auburn. Generally, the city sees about a 70 percent turnout during presidential elections, he said, arguing Election Day will be smooth.

Crowell said in case there are lines, the city established shelters outside of polling locations. The city also rolled out a few shuttle service for residents between all three polling locations.

“Our volunteers have been incredible,” Crowell said. “Our staff and team is well prepared to remove all possible barriers to voting.”

Charles Stilkey voted for the first time on Tuesday. "It's time to do something," said the 56-year-old Lewiston resident. Stilkey said that the "civil unrest" is what inspired him to come out and vote. "The protests really bothered me," Stilkey said about the violence that followed some Black Lives Matter gatherings across the country. "I have never voted in my life, but after seeing what is going on in this country, I had to come out here and do this." Stilkey said he enjoyed voting, but was unhappy that poll workers were not handing out "I Voted" stickers because of COVID-19 precautions. "I wanted that sticker," said Stilkey.

