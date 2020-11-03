MECHANIC FALLS — Authorities evacuated the Elm Street Elementary School Tuesday morning after a report of a propane leak, a fire official said.

The leak was reported by school personnel shortly after 8:30 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived at the school a short time later, school administrators were in the process of emptying the building of students, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jon Damon.

A portion of Elm Street was closed to traffic during the evacuation for roughly a half hour, police said.

School maintenance staff located the leak and shut off a valve before firefighters arrived, Damon said.

The building was turned over to a contractor to repair the leak and students didn’t return to school Tuesday, Damon said.

School officials reported the leak had been fixed and the building was back up and running before the end of the school day.

No injuries were reported.

“The Elm Street School staff did a great job of getting everybody evacuated before our arrival,” Damon said.

Fire departments from Oxford and Poland provided mutual aid.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: