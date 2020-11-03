LEWISTON — Police said Tuesday someone poured gasoline into a portable toilet and set it on fire last week.

Local police and local and state fire investigators are probing the suspected arson at 24 Landry Road that was reported about 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Surveillance footage showed someone wearing a hooded sweatshirt who rode a bicycle and carried a gasoline container at the time the fire was set, according to a press statement issued Tuesday by Lt. David St. Pierre.

Police are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect from anyone who may have seen that person in the area before the fire was set, is familiar with the suspect or knows anything about the incident.

In addition to the gasoline container, the suspect may have been carrying a Save A Lot plastic bag that held two boxes of cereal that police found near where the fire was set. The word “Free” was written on the bag.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is urged to contact Detective Crystal Lachance at 207-513-3001, ext. 3310 or the Lewiston Police dispatch at 207-784-6421.

