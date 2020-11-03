AUBURN — Democrat Ned Claxton, seeking a second term in the state Senate’s 20th District, fought off a challenge from Republican Matthew Leonard in Tuesday’s election.

The district represents Auburn, Mechanic Falls, Minot, New Gloucester and Poland.

Unofficial results from all municipalities had Claxton winning, 11,790 to 10,339.

A Clean Election candidate, Claxton spent $69,000 on his campaign compared to $20,000 raised by Leonard, who opted for traditional financing that required him to solicit contributions.

In addition, though, Claxton got a $249,000 boost from independent expenditures that supported his candidacy. At least some of that money came from the Maine Democratic Party.

Leonard, a Maine native, served 21 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a senior chief petty officer. He is a multi-tour combat veteran. The former executive director of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce went on to found Military Talent Source. He lost a race for Auburn City Council in 2019.

After being elected in 2018, Claxton has served as chairman of the State and Local Government Committee, and sits on the Health and Human Services Committee.

