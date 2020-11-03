PARIS — Former Oxford County Administrator Scott Cole held a slight lead late Tuesday over incumbent David Duguay for Oxford County Commission District 2.

With five of 18 towns reporting as of 10 p.m., Cole holds a 1,726 to 1,642 advantage.

Duguay posted a big win in Mexico and also won his hometown of Byron, while Cole had a huge victory in his hometown of Bethel and also won in Hanover and Newry.

Duguay is seeking his fifth term as county commissioner.

Both candidates are independents.

A pragmatist, Duguay, 63, has served as commissioner since he was first elected in 2004. Retired as Hannaford supermarket and pharmacy store manager after 42 years, he stressed his experience and knowledge of county government during this period of financial challenges. He said with his involvement, the proposed county budget is flat funded for 2021.

Cole, 59, has served 29 years as a manager of four towns and as Oxford County administrator. He served six years in the U.S. Army as a transportation officer, honorably discharged with the rank of captain. He is working as a school bus driver for MSAD 44 in Bethel. His goal is to see county government deliver the best programs and services possible for the finite money being raised through property taxes.

District 2 in Oxford County includes Andover, Bethel, Byron, Canton, Dixfield, Gilead, Hanover, Lincoln Plantation, Magalloway Plantation, Mexico, Newry, Peru, Roxbury, Rumford, Upton and the unorganized territory of Milton, Riley and Northern Oxford County.

Steven Merrill of Norway was also seeking reelection to the county commission in District 1. He was unopposed.

