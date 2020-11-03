Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democrat Sara Gideon were bracing for a long — and potentially inconclusive — night Tuesday as early voting results began slowly arriving in a record-setting U.S. Senate race with national implications.

With just 16 percent of precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m., Collins was leading Gideon 58 percent to 36 percent while independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn were at 5 percent and 2 percent, respectively. But those early results were primarily from smaller, rural towns in interior Maine where the Republican incumbent was expected to perform better than in more populous, left-leaning communities in southern and coastal Maine.

With polls closed at 8 p.m, supporters of the two frontrunners’ campaigns were gathering in Bangor and Portland as local election clerks began processing a potentially unprecedented number of votes, many of which were cast early through the absentee balloting process because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Collins’ campaign was at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor, where the senator spoke to a small crowd of supporters around 8:30 p.m. from a stage set up outdoors and surrounded by heat lamps. Inside, Collins’ supporters were gathered in a ballroom for a private party that was not open to the media. During her outdoor remarks, the senator thanked her family, staff and volunteers while acknowledging it could take some time before results are known.

“It’s clearly going to be a long night,” Collins said. “But I look forward to speaking with you once again as we await the election results.”

In an upbeat 15-minute speech, Collins touted her work on the Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable loan program for small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, and told Mainers that “I’ve always put you first.”

“I knew this would be a tough race,” said Collins, who is facing the toughest re-election campaign of her 24-year Senate career. “My opponent certainly has thrown everything at me but the kitchen sink. In fact I think that’s coming next. The other side thought they could come to Maine and just run negative ads, dump loads and loads, millions of dollars, and just buy this Senate seat. But is that the Maine way? No, it certainly is not.”

Of course, as anyone who has watched television in Maine or checked their mailbox in recent months can attest. the negativity has been double-sided in what is likely to be a $200 million Senate race,

The scene was quieter at the Westin Harborview in Portland where the Gideon campaign had gathered. A gaggle of media set up but Gideon had yet to address the group as of 10 p.m. and, unlike at Collins’ event in Bangor, there did not appear to be any larger gathering. Attendance in the ballroom was limited to just 100 people, including media, as the campaign adjusted to the indoor gathering restrictions and other realities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gideon released a video on Twitter at about 7 p.m. urging last-minute voters to stay in line even if they had not voted before the doors closed at 8 p.m. But it is uncertain when, or if, the candidate would mingle with those who were starting to trickle into the Harborview as the polls closed on Tuesday.

The dynamics of the race are expected to shift throughout the night as additional towns report results. Gideon, who is currently speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, entered Election Day with a consistent lead in the polls as she sought to tie Collins to President Trump — despite Collins’ repeated refusal to take a position on the president’s reelection — and cast Maine’s race as a pivotal battle in the national fight over control of the Senate.

But Collins has stayed close to Gideon in those polls, despite being out-spent more than 2:1 as of mid-October. Political action committees and other groups from outside of Maine have flooded Maine with more than $100 million in spending on the race, fueling a nonstop and largely negative television advertising campaign

The final outcome of Maine’s closely watched U.S. Senate race may not be known for days – or potentially a week or more if neither Gideon nor Collins receive more than 50 percent of the vote. In such a scenario, ballots from every polling place across Maine will be transported to Augusta for an instant run-off using Maine’s ranked-choice voting process.

If Gideon and Collins receive the most votes, as widely expected, the ranked-choice computer algorithms will eliminate the last-place finisher and award their supporters’ votes to whoever was their second choice if they ranked their ballot. If no one has passed the 50 percent plus one vote threshold, the process will be repeated with the third-place finisher.

After being bombarded with months of messaging, much of it in the form of attack ads, voters finally got their chance to weigh in on a race that could have major national implications.

In Bangor on Tuesday, Russell and Tanya Keith, both Republicans, are long time Collins supporters and both voted for her. Russell Keith, a 60-year-old former boiler operator at Lincoln Paper & Tissue, said Collins’ support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was a deciding factor for him this election cycle as was her consistent support for mill workers before the facility closed in 2013.

“Eventually the mill went down but she really did what she could. She was behind us 100 percent,” Keith said.

The couple also said they support Collins because she is from Maine, while Gideon is originally from Rhode Island.

“At least Susan Collins is from Maine and knows our Maine values,” said Tanya Keith.

But Cora Bishop, 24, a behavioral health professional, said she was turned off by Collins’ vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

“It wasn’t necessarily that Sara Gideon has proven herself, it’s more like Susan Collins has disproven herself,” said Bishop. “Go with something you don’t know rather than something bad.”

Gideon, 48, has served as Maine’s House Speaker for the past four years after holding in a junior leadership post during the previous two years. A mother of three school-aged children, Gideon first ran for a town council seat in Freeport and was elected a few years later to represent the area in the Maine House, beginning a quick ascent through the ranks of Democratic politics in Maine.

Collins, 67, has served 24 years in the Senate after winning a hard-fought race in 1996 to fill the seat of one of her mentors, former Republican Sen. Bill Cohen. A moderate Republican, Collins has been reelected with ever-growing margins in each of her successive races thanks, in part, to the support she garnered from Democrats and independents as well as members of her own party. She won her 2014 reelection campaign, for instance, with 68 percent of the vote.

But those dynamics shifted dramatically in 2016 with the election of Trump as he worked with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pursue a more conservative agenda, particularly in filling judicial appointments.

Collins’ pivotal vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in October 2018 infuriated Maine Democrats as well as reproductive rights advocates who had previously viewed her as one of their few Republican allies in Congress. As soon as Collins announced her decision on Kavanaugh, potential 2020 challengers began emerging – including Gideon, who said that vote prompted her to seriously consider a run for the first time.

Gideon handily defeated two more progressive Democratic contenders, Betsy Sweet and Bre Kidman, during the July 14 primary elections held in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race between Collins and Gideon is, by far, the most expensive campaign in Maine history largely because of the massive amounts of out-of-state money flow to – or against – the two candidates. With control of the Senate at stake in this election, the national Democratic and Republican parties as well as dozens of outside organizations have funneled more than $110 million into Maine’s race.

That unprecedented sum, combined with the nearly $100 million raised by the two candidates as of mid-October, means spending in the race is likely to be up to ten times higher than the 2018 2nd Congressional District race that was previously Maine’s most expensive race.

Throughout her campaign, Gideon has campaigned on the message that “Susan Collins has changed” during her 24-year career and no longer adequately represents the interests of most Mainers.

Gideon and her campaign have pointed to Collins’ support for Kavanaugh, the 2017 Republican tax cuts bill and her opposition to the articles of impeachment against Trump to accuse her of voting with the president and McConnell when it counts but against them when her dissent was less consequential.

Constantly reminding voters about the national implications of Maine’s Senate race, Gideon often said that a vote for Collins is a vote to keep McConnell in the power seat as Senate majority leader. In recent weeks, the Democrat has also adopted the slogan “Health care is on the ballot” as she points to Republicans’ repeated efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Collins, for her part, campaigned on her reputation as bipartisan dealmaker often involved in critical negotiations in Washington. She pointed her role in working toward a compromise to end the 2013 government shutdown, as chairwoman of a homeland security committee after the September 2001 terrorist attacks and an influential voice on issues affecting seniors.

The Republican has also pointed to her co-authorship of the Paycheck Protection Program that has funneled more than $2 billion in forgivable loans to roughly 28,000 small businesses in Maine during the coronavirus pandemic. In contrast, Collins and her campaign have waged a “Sara did nothing” offensive against Gideon, accusing Maine’s House speaker of focusing almost exclusively on her election bid rather than on helping Mainers during the pandemic.

After 24 years in the Senate, Collins has also stated that she would be in line for chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee — one of two congressional committees that essentially holds the federal purse strings — should she be reelected and Republicans retain control of the chamber. That would put her in a position to help steer funding to Maine, whether for new Navy ships at Bath Iron Works or assistance for rural areas.

Staff writers Rachel Ohm and Penelope Overton contributed to this report.

