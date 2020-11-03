Mainers who opted not to vote early or absentee are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in hotly contested races for president, a U.S. Senate seat and other statewide and local contests that will help shape the political landscape over the coming years.

About half of those registered in the state already had cast their ballots before the sun rose on Election Day. Still, long lines formed at many polling places early Tuesday, in part because voters spread out to maintain social distancing.

A HISTORIC DAY FOR TURNOUT: Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning in front of the Merrill Auditorium polling center in downtown Portland, Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said voter turnout would likely be historic, based on the huge number of absentee ballots already returned and strong voter participation on Election Day.

Fewer than a dozen voters at a time were lined up outside the auditorium to cast ballots at around 11:30 a.m. A line of about 14 people waited to register to vote.

“It has been busy everywhere,” Dunlap said.

He estimated the share of eligible voters participating this year would exceed the 70 percent who voted four years ago.

“We will be north of that,” Dunlap said.

So far, there have been no reports of voter intimidation or interference from any polling station or the more than 80 election observers from the League of Women Voters, Dunlap said.

Voters appear to be following public health guidance by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, Dunlap said. Still, clerks are not allowed to prevent voters from casting a ballot because they are not wearing masks, he added.

If there appears to be a very close race that could be decided by ranked choice voting, the state could start collecting ballot records by Thursday and start tabulating votes by Friday, but it is unclear how long tabulation would take, Dunlap said.

This is Dunlap’s last year as Secretary of State. Earlier this year, he expected to spend election day touring the state and thanking voters and poll workers for their help over the years. Instead, it has been his busiest election year since he was elected into the position.

“This election is not about Matt Dunlap, it is about voters and making sure their voices are heard,” he said. “Right now I think we’ve had a lot of success with that.”

IN WESTBROOK, POLICE KEEP WATCH: The only in-person location at the community center gymnasium was a busy scene, with police and volunteers directing traffic around a packed parking lot.

Sean Welsch, 42, said he did not trust the U.S. Postal Service to deliver his ballot.

“I don’t trust the mail,” said Welsch, a self-employed carpenter. “It hasn’t been getting here on time.”

Welsch, wearing a blue disposable mask, said he was more concerned about the political process than COVID-19 risks.

“It hasn’t felt normal, but it’s one of the most important elections,” he said.

Autumn Lebourdais, 20, a student at Empire Beauty School, decided to vote in person because she forgot to get a mail-in ballot, and she said she also enjoys the social aspect of coming together to vote.

The pandemic makes her nervous – she knows people who got the virus and doesn’t want to risk get her friends and family sick. The pandemic is also adding to the political tension in a perceptible way, she said.

“I feel like people are more divided than they were because of COVID,” Lebourdais said. “It’s a scary situation.”

Inside the community center, the line to get into the gymnasium snaked around the hallway inside the building, and a polling worker estimated the wait was at least 25 minutes. Social distancing restrictions limit to 50 the number of people permitted inside the gymnasium at one time, and half of them are poll workers, so only 25 voters are allowed inside at once.

AN UNUSUAL VOTING EXPERIENCE: Maine election officials said poll workers are required to wear masks or face shields, and that voters are encouraged to do the same. Still, no voter will be turned away if they refuse to wear a face covering.

Most towns and cities also set up polling places differently than in the past to encourage social distancing of at least six feet between voters. Many feature hand sanitizing stations to allow voters to disinfect their hands while at the polling place, and most are equipped with tabletop protective shields at voter check-in and registration stations.

Most polling places also are imposing limits on the number of people who can be inside at any time, depending on the size of the polling place, state officials said. There also are social distancing requirements for poll watchers, any candidates on site and those collecting signatures for referendum questions.

Each voter is being issued a pen along with their ballot and are being asked to drop the pen in a box for sanitizing after use.

LONG LINES, BUT MOVING QUICKLY: At 8:30 a.m., about 500 voters were lined up to vote at Berwick Town Hall. The line stretched from the front steps of Town Hall and along the sidewalk, nearly encircling the building.

But the line was moving at a brisk pace. By 9:30, it had shortened significantly to between 150 and 200 people.

A line of approximately 150 voters had snaked around the North Berwick Elementary School parking lot prior to that town’s poll opening at 8 a.m., but by noon, voters were able to walk right inside the small gymnasium.

“It was super easy. We saw lines all over Facebook but it wasn’t like that here,” said Chris Little, 40, a horticulturist in the medical marijuana industry.

Both Little and Heidi Bergeron, 49, said the coronavirus pandemic did not cause them concern about voting in person.

“Just taking the safety precautions when you’re inside,” said Bergeron, who works for Abbott Laboratories, a company making COVID-19 tests. “Follow the rules, social distancing, wearing your masks.”

Bergeron said she made sure to vote because “it was something instilled by my father. It’s our civic duty and something you should feel obligated to do. It’s our right and what we fight for. Our freedom.”

North Berwick Town Clerk Christine Dudley said her office had received just under 1,700 absentee ballots from the 4,106 voters registered prior to Tuesday’s election. She expects North Berwick to far surpass the 2,899 votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

“We’re estimating about 3,200,” Dudley said, noting the process had gone smoothly with no delays, breakdowns or civil unrest.

“Election day is my favorite day,” Dudley said. “It’s just our democratic process. And, I get to see people I might not have seen for awhile.”

There were no outside lines at the Scarborough High School polling location, but a steady stream of voters exited after casting their ballots around 10 am. Voters said they only had to wait a short time to vote, and that the polling place felt safe.

Samantha Cafone, 30, said she waited about 20 minutes inside because the line for voters within her alphabetical bracket was the longest. She voted for President Trump and thought it made sense to do it in person.

“If I can stand in line at Walmart, I can stand in line to vote,” she said.

Bridget Harmon, 42, said she intended to vote absentee, but never got around to returning her ballot so came in person instead. A regular voter, Harmon voted for Biden. Even with precautions, voting went smoothly this time, Harmon said.

“Actually, it was easier this time than it has been in years before,” she said.

When the polls opened at 7 a.m. in Saco at Thornton Academy’s Linnell Gymnasium, there was already a line of roughly 500 people waiting to vote.

The polling place had been moved from Saco’s Community Center on Franklin Street to Thornton Academy, which has more parking availability and allowed for more proper social distancing.

Claire Foran, a Ward 6 clerk who was working the polls, said the turnout was steady all morning, with a slight lull starting at about 9 a.m.

Annastascia Goodwin, 28, was voting for the first time. She brought her 6-year-old son Ashton, who is studying remotely as part of a hybrid plan at his school.

“I think it was really important for me to be in person today,” she said.

Goodwin said she was never “taught to vote,” but this year was too important to not be involved.

“There’s a lot of people, a lot of injustices going on,” she said. “So I thought it was very important to get out and make my voice heard.”

DISTRUST OF THE MAIL: Christine Dakers, 55, said she voted in person out of concern her vote for Biden might be invalidated otherwise.

“Ultimately, it was fear-based,” Dakers said. “I wanted to make sure my vote counts.”

Her husband, Scott Dakers, 62, said he choose to vote for libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen – the first time he’s cast a ballot for a third-party candidate. He chose to cast his ballot in person this year because he believes Election Day is the right time for Americans to exercise their voting rights.

“I’m a traditionalist,” Dakers said.

Nicholas Doyon also voted for Jorgensen. He waited about 10 minutes to vote in Scarborough, partially because he had to re-register as a new voter in town. He, too, wanted to make sure his vote was counted on election day.

“I don’t believe in absentee or mail-in,” Doyon said.

Grace Tucci-Libby, 54, who works in IT for an insurance company, said she was wary of what could happen after she mailed in her vote, fearing it could be lost or stolen, irrespective of political affiliation or party loyalty.

“I wanted to physically touch the ballot and see go into the ballot box,” she said. “Unfortunately, I’m not trusting of the absentee process.”

NEARLY 503,000 BALLOTS RETURNED ALREADY: That’s about half of the number of registered voters the state had on its voter rolls as of July, when the most recent tally was taken.

Turnout in Falmouth already had exceeded those of previous presidential years before the polls even opened Tuesday, said Town Clerk Ellen Planer.

About three-quarters of the more than 10,000 registered voters in Falmouth cast absentee ballots, Planer said Tuesday.

In a normal year, about half the town’s voters cast absentee ballots, she said, leaving a smaller number of possible in-person voters. By about 10 a.m. Tuesday, more than 560 votes had been cast.

“So today is not going to be that busy,” Planer said.

This year’s ballot is topped by the contest for Maine’s four Electoral College votes for President Donald Trump and/or former Vice President Joe Biden. Unlike most states, Maine awards two electoral votes to the statewide winner, and one vote to the winner of each congressional district. In 2016, that led to the first-ever split vote, with Hillary Clinton receiving three Electoral College votes for winning the statewide race and the 1st congressional district, and Trump receiving one vote for carrying the state’s 2nd congressional district.

Mainers also will elect a U.S. senator, choosing between incumbent Republican Susan Collins, Democratic candidate Sara Gideon and independents Max Linn and Lisa Savage. The race has been marked by unprecedented spending levels by Collins and Gideon.

In House races, incumbent Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican candidate Jay Allen in the state’s 1st congressional district. In the 2nd District, which covers central and northern Maine, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is running against Republican candidate Dale Crafts.

All 35 state senate and 151 state house seats are up for election. Democrats currently hold a 21-14 edge in the senate and a 87-56 majority over Republicans, with six independents and two vacant seats, in the house.

Maine allows voters to cast ballots early for any reason under its absentee voting laws. The ballots can be cast by mail, by dropped off at collection boxes or in person, and the heavy early vote this year was likely the result of concerns about catching or spreading COVID-19.

Staff Writers Matt Byrne, Peter McGuire, Mike Lowe, Steve Craig and Bob Keyes contributed to this story.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: