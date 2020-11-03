LEWISTON — USM/LA Senior College will offer another on-line Food For Thought — one that will help you laugh for the health of it — at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Everyone who knows Elcha Buckman knows that she can be funny, but since graduate school in 1975 she has taken her humor to a serious level. She holds a BS, MS and PhD from Boston University and is board certified in child, adolescent and family psychiatry.

While her degrees are impressive, she admits these aren’t required to be humorous and laugh. For over 50 years as a parent, friend and therapist, Buckman has observed, listened, studied, researched, lectured, published and practiced humor to help people find their happiness, gain the ability to laugh out loud and improve health.

In addition to loving humor, her hobbies are her friends, children, grandchildren, mini-Schnauzer, needlework, music, swimming and exploring.

Her presentation on “Health and Humor” is free and open to the public. Sign up by emailing senior college at [email protected] by noon Tuesday, Nov. 17. Be sure to mention the presentation you wish to see and give your name.

« Previous

filed under: