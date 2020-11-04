LEWISTON — Republican political newcomer Jonathan Connor narrowly defeated Democrat James Handy in the Maine House of Representatives’ 58th District.

The district, which comprises Wards 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Lewiston, voted for Connor, 2,572 to 2,488.

Handy has served several terms in the Maine House and Senate, including the last four years in District 58.

Connor is a retired Air Force veteran and realtor. He ran unsuccessfully for a Lewiston School Committee seat last year.

Handy, a customer service representative, has served on several legislative committees, including Appropriations and Financial Affairs; Education and Cultural Affairs; and Labor and Housing.

