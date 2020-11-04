LISBON – Residents voted 3,533-1,476 to approve a bond that would allow the town to finish reconstructing a section of Route 125.

The bond, approved earlier this year by the Lisbon Town Council, will allow the town to borrow $140,000 to help finance Lisbon’s 10 percent share of reconstructing Route 125 from Route 196 to Huston Street.

Voters already approved $430,000 for the same project in 2018. The Androscoggin Transportation Resource Center — the organization responsible for planning the transportation system for the Lewiston-Auburn area — is covering 80% of the $5.7 million project. The state and town are splitting the remaining 20% of the cost.

Since the referendum in November 2018, the overall price tag has increased from $4.3 million to $5.7 million.

Town Manager Diane Barnes said Monday she expects the town could use tax increment financing to cover the additional $140,000 cost, so there would be no increase in taxes.

