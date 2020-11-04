SABATTUS — Voters filled three local board seats in Tuesday’s election.

In unofficial results, Jeremy Petty was elected to fill a seat on the Board of Selectmen with 2,473 votes. Also running unopposed was Robert Gayton Jr., who was elected to the Regional School Unit 4 board of directors with 2,505 votes. And Michelle Brown, who was the only candidate on the ballot for a seat on the Sabattus Sanitary District board of trustees, won with 2,433; write-in candidate Daniel Dion garnered eight votes.

Other race results for open seats with only write-in candidates include the Budget Committee for which David Grenier got five votes and James Lowell and Laura Clifford each got three votes.

For the open seat of alternate Planning Board member, David Grenier received 18 votes to Leo Soucek’s four votes. And David Grenier received three votes as a write-in candidate for one of six seats on the Charter Review Committee. The following six write-in candidates each got two votes in a race to fill the remaining five seats, Adam Doorman, Amedeo Lauria, Kathy Stout, Steven Spencer, Tonia Ross and Zachary Campbell. It’s not known which of the six will get one of the five seats.

« Previous

filed under: