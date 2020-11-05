Oxford County Extension Association sets annual meeting

SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford County Extension Association will hold its annual meeting and election of officers virtually from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. The meeting is free and open to the public.

OCEA is actively recruiting new members. In partnership with University of Maine Cooperative Extension staff, members of the county Extension Association provide input on educational programming needs and oversee county budget appropriations that support programs for county residents.

Registration is required. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-743-6329 or [email protected]

Group to identify natural resource concerns

LEWISTON — Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District will host the annual USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Local Working Group meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 9, via teleconference.

Registration is required by Friday, Dec. 4, and can be done by calling the Conservation District at 207-418-0802. Use the following telephone number and access code: 1-888-844-9904 and 5488748.

The meeting is open to the public. The district is looking for input on identifying natural resource concerns in Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties, prioritizing which resource concerns to address, discuss 2021 USDA NRCS programs and where to prioritize funding for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP) in Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties.

Register pets to become New Gloucester mayor

NEW GLOUCESTER — The “Pet Mayor of New Gloucester” is a fundraising program for the Parks and Recreation Scholarship Fund. Households can register as many of their pets into the random drawing to be the 2021 Pet Mayor of New Gloucester. Households can only register a pet once and the minimum donation asked is $5 per pet registered. Once registered, send in a copy of the favorite picture of a pet(s) the Rec Department via email.

The drawing for the winner of 2021 “Pet Mayor” will be held on Friday, Dec. 18. Registration for the program closes on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The duties of the “Pet Mayor of New Gloucester” are simple: be available for public appearances at special events with the Rec Department and be willing to be have photos taken.

Maine counties available for emergency loans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated several Maine counties as primary natural disaster areas. Producers who suffered losses caused by drought may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

Producers in the counties of Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Oxford, Penobscot, Sagadahoc, Somerset and Washington are eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The designation allows FSA to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

The deadline to apply is June 16, 2021. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for information on eligibility requirements and application procedures. Additional information is available online at farmers.gov/recover.