REGION — Here are results for local, state and national elections for most Oxford Hills communities.

BUCKFIELD. President: Trump 466; Biden 468; Other 26. US Senate: Collins 695; Gideon 345; Savage 32; Linn 19. State Senate Dist.18: Keim 740; Perkins 315. Maine House Dist. 73: Andrews 722; Woodburn 323.

GREENWOOD. President: Trump 242; Biden 278; Other 13. US Senate: Collins 281; Gideon 215; Savageg 25; Linn 10. Congress Dist. 2: Golden 295; Crafts 232; Maine Senate Dist 18: Keim 279: Perkins 242. Maine House Dist. 117: Head 272; Sessions: 250.

HARRISON. President: Trump 796; Biden 741; Other 37. U.S. Senate: Collins 923; Gedeon 544; Linn 34; Savage 76. Congress Dist. 1: Allen 783; Pingree 755. State Senate Dist 19: Bennett 909; Branch 619. Maine House Dist 69: Riseman 1,004; Davis 533. Register of Probate: 1,114; County Commissioner Dist 2: Witonis 1,184

NORWAY. President: Trump 1,363; Biden 1,400; Other: 91. U.S. Senator: Collins 1,515; Gideon 1,179; Savage 136; Linn 60. Congress Dist. 2: Golden 1,674; Crafts 1,173; State Senate Dist. 19: Bennett 1,632; Branch 1,188. Maine House Dist. 71: Millett 1,406; Morse 1,388. Judge of Probate: Crockett 2,298. Register of Probate: Dilworth 2,356. County Commissioner Dist. 1: Merrill 2,345.

OTISFIELD. Not reported.

Oxford. President: Trump 1,456; Biden 807; Other: 62. U.S. Senate: Collins 1,668; Gideon 983; Savage 137; Linn 60. Congress Dist. 2: Crafts 1,276; Golden 1,057. State Senate Dist. 19: Bennett 1,641; Branch: 1,118. Maine House Dist. 72: Dillingham 1,617; Blastow 667. Judge of Probate: Crockett 2,351; Register of Probate: Dilworth 2,038.

PARIS. President: Trump 1,494; Biden 1,280, Other 81. U.S. Senate: Collins 1,668; Gideon 983; Savage 137; Linn 60. Congress Dist. 2: Golden 1,543; Crafts 1,286. State Senate Dist 19: Bennett 1,687; Branch 1,118; Maine House Dist 73: Andrews 1,689; Woodburn 1,046. Judge of Probate: Crockett 2,391; Register of Probate: Dilworth 2,370.

WEST PARIS. President: Trump: 552; Biden: 372; Other 33. U.S. Senate: Collins 593; Gideon 300; Savage 33; Linn 12. Congress Dist. 2: Golden 449; Crafts 478. Maine Senate Dist. 18: Keim 620; Perkins 311. Maine House Dist. 71: Millett 548; Morse 390.

WATERFORD. President: Trump 775; Biden 452; Other 29. U.S. Senate: Colins 618; Gideon 367; Savage 35; Linn 14. Congress Dist. 2: Golden 548; Crafts 484. Maine Senate Dist. 18: Keim 594; Perkins 306: Maine House Dist. 71: Millett 648; Morse 374. County Commissioner Dist. 1: Merrill.

HEBRON: Not reported.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: