Gov. Janet Mills announced an executive order Thursday mandating face masks be worn in public after a string of days with record-high coronavirus case counts. The order asks that Mainers wear a mask in public spaces at all times, regardless of physical distance from one another.

Our photo team headed to the street to get local reactions. Some, like Webb’s Market owner Susan Bergeron, said it might be tricky.

“Making customers wear masks is going to be difficult,” she said, adding many of them lack the resources to buy them. “The only way I could make customers wear masks is if I give them away. How can I afford to do that? But, I’m going to have to do that if I want to stay open.”

“Safety, safety,” said Randy Saucier, who goes to Webb’s market daily. “I’m healthy and that’s the way I want it to be.”

Here’s what Lewiston had to say.

