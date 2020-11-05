Maine reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a record high number of daily cases for the third day in a row.

Cases jumped from 127 on Tuesday to 151 on Wednesday and now 183 new cases on Thursday. There were no additional deaths.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will not address the media today, but is expected to hold a media briefing on Friday.

“COVID-19 remains serious and grows more serious with each passing day,” Shah said on Wednesday.

The seven-day daily average of new cases increased to 118.7 on Wednesday, compared to 67 a week ago and 33.4 a month ago.

The Maine CDC is hiring more contact tracers and case investigators to keep up with the increasing volume, with 20 to soon be redeployed – some starting as soon as Monday – and at least an additional dozen in the coming weeks.

“We are continuing to turn up that dial,” Shah said.

One of the state’s major outbreaks is at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, where 104 cases were reported on Wednesday, 95 among inmates and nine staff members.

Since the pandemic began, 7,260 Maine people have fallen ill with COVID-19, and 150 have died.

On Wednesday, 36 people were in the hospital, including 10 in intensive care. That’s up from 8-10 hospitalizations on average two weeks ago.

New outbreaks were reported Wednesday at Hope Baptist Church in Manchester, with five cases; six cases among staff at Calais Regional Hospital; three at CrossFit gym in Augusta and three at Advanced Health physical therapy in Augusta.

This story will be updated.

filed under: