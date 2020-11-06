“Almost, Maine-the Writer’s Cut,” a three-part series of live, selected readings from the newly published novel, “Almost, Maine,” read by the novelist, John Cariani, followed by a live Q&A will be presented by Portland Stage. The live readings and Q&A sessions are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Nov. 7, 14, and 21. The sessions will run for about 1 hour. To register online, go to sforce.co/2HTcLN2. All sessions are free to those who register.

The novel, “Almost, Maine,” is based on the play of the same title, which was workshopped at Portland Stage’s New Works Festival, Little Festival of the Unexpected, in 2003. The play premiered on the Portland Stage Mainstage in 2004 and has since become one of the most popular plays in the United States and around the world, with thousands of productions to date — in dozens of different languages.

The New York Times described “Almost, Maine” (the play) as, “A higher-concept and more clever version of Hollywood hits like “Love Actually” and “Valentine’s Day,” this rom-com leans on shrewd writing rather than star power in its nine interlocking love stories. [It] alternates beautiful, evocative prose with stutteringly awkward exchanges and often very funny sight gags.”

The three-part live digital series, “Almost, Maine-the Writer’s Cut,” is an opportunity for readers, actors, and aspiring playwrights and novelists to spend time with the artist who is often seen after shows spending hours connecting with his fans. Cariani has recently appeared on Broadway as Itzik in the Tony Award-winning musical, “The Band’s Visit.” Other Broadway credits include Nigel Bottom in “Something Rotten!” for which he received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination and “Fiddler on the Roof,” for which he won an Outer Critics Circle Award and received a Tony Award nomination.

For more information, contact the Portland Stage box office Tuesdays through Sundays from 12-6 p.m. by phone at (207) 774-0465 or by email at [email protected] or visit them online to www.portlandstage.org.

