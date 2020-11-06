100 Years Ago: 1920

(From an ad in the Journal)

Wanted:

Carpenters, 80c an hour, 10 hour day, pay for 11 hours.

Bricklayers, $1.00 an hour, 9 hour day, pay for 10 hours.

TURNER CONSTRUCTION C0.

Lisbon Falls, Me.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A South Vietnamese general said today he believes all U.S. combat troops can be withdrawn from the southern half of the country sometime next year. Lt. Gen. Do Cao Tri also said his forces may push 50 miles into Cambodia to the provincial capital of Kratie on the eastern bank of the Mekong River to maintain pressure on North Vietnamese forces, keep them out of South Vietnam and insure the completion of the Vietnamization program in his region.

25 Years Ago: 1995

John Willard has found what he considers to be fulfilling work for a senior citizen. As Oxford County program aide for Green Thumb Inc., he helps other senior citizens find jobs. Willard, former owner and publisher of the Spectator, a local semi-monthly newspaper, trained for the job as a Green Thumb participant himself. He worked through the summer at Community Concepts and then moved into the Green Thumb job this month. Willard recently returned from intensive training for his position in Boston. Since 1965, Green Thumb has been helping senior citizens find employment. The nonprofit corporation is funded largely through a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The federal funds are directed to the Senior Community Service Employment Program under the Older Americans Act.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

