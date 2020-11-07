LOS ANGELES — MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said Friday she was quarantining after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Maddow said on social media that she’s tested negative so far for COVID-19 but plans to remain at home until it’s “safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk.”
Maddow, host of MSNBC’s most-watched show, has been a key part of the cable channel’s election coverage. She was off the air Friday night.
“Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us,” she wrote in her online message.
MSNBC declined to comment on Maddow’s announcement.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Election 2020
Fight for Senate control awaits in Georgia after Biden’s win
-
Business
Harvests are down and Maine’s loggers hang on
-
Nation / World
Books? Hairdressers? Europeans split on lockdown essentials
-
Nation / World
Doctors fear more deaths as Dakotas experience virus ‘sorrow’
-
Nation / World
South African volunteers rescue endangered pangolins