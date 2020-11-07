Wenzel, an art teacher at Edward Little High School, and a few students fired 30 pieces of pottery using a technique called Raku. The process involves using glazes that take three days to make and placing the pieces into a combustion chamber briefly before the fire is snuffed out. Wentzel typically teaches advanced pottery students Racu, but since students are in the studio for such a brief time because of COVID-19, Wentzel is teaching all her pottery students, as well as elementary and middle school students the process through videos recorded during the firing. “I feel like they have been cheated,” said Wentzel. “So, I wanted to give something back to them.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: