LEWISTON — A substitute teacher at Lewiston Middle School has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
A McMahon Elementary School pupil also has tested positive, but according to the Maine Center for Disease Control, no exposure occurred at the school.
Superintendent Jake Langlais reported earlier Monday that students and staff had been exposed, and he asked those who had been in contact with the pupil to stay home.
But the CDC contact tracer said later in the day that only children at the pupil’s day care center were exposed.
“Unless students attend the day care, they are all set to return to school tomorrow,” Langlais wrote in a memo Monday afternoon.
The substitute teacher at the middle school was in the building Nov. 2 and 3, Langlais said.
Close contacts, 26 students and two staffers, will be quarantined for 14 days, he said.
He said students in the middle school’s cohort A team Glacier, who attend in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays, will receive fully remote instruction until Nov. 23.
Few cases have been reported in Lewiston-Auburn schools and no outbreaks have occurred.
