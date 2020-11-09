LEWISTON — The state announced a new no-cost test site in Auburn on Monday, while also confirming that 72 people — 45 residents and 27 workers, including one outside vendor — have now tested positive for COVID-19 at Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center.

The 103-bed facility in Lewiston offers nursing care, physical rehab and long-term care. It is unclear how many of those beds are occupied. If the facility is full, nearly 44% of residents have the virus.

The outbreak was first announced Friday with 64 cases.

Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, announced the update at the CDC’s regular press briefing on Monday. Shah said members of the CDC and other agencies had what he called a “productive call” with leadership at Russell Park on Saturday to make sure the facility has what it needs for infection control, personal protective equipment and testing.

“Two rounds of testing are under way at Russell Park, one today and another tomorrow. After which point, we’ll have a better sense of how that outbreak has evolved within that facility,” Shah said.

It is unclear how the outbreak started. Shah said a resident was the first person to show symptoms at Russell Park, but he noted that nursing home outbreaks tend to start with a staff member.

“We haven’t identified, yet, specifically which staff member may have been the first to introduce it. We’re not aware of reports of staff members who were symptomatic, but of course we know now that much of the transmission can occur before folks have symptoms,” he said. “We’re trying to identify who or which set of staff members may have been among the first to introduce it into Russell Park and then we’ll be able to go back in time with them to determine whether they acquired it at a family gathering, so on and so forth.”

The Russell Park outbreak comes as Maine is seeing record-breaking case numbers. On Monday, the state recorded 204 new cases, the most it’s had in a single day. Cumberland County had 31% of those cases while Androscoggin County had 25%.

Also on Monday, the state announced two new testing sites in partnership with Promerica Health. A swab-and-send and rapid-test site will be located at the Portland Jetport. A swab-and-send site will be located at the Downtown Auburn Transportation Center, at the far end of the Great Falls Plaza parking lot, offering a three-day test turnaround.

In Auburn, appointments will be available five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting Friday. The free tests will be available to anyone, regardless of symptoms, no referral needed. Appointments can be scheduled at covidtestforme.com.

