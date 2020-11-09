Agenda, Farmington Board Of Selectmen Tuesday, November 10, 6:30 p.m.

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: University of Maine Farmington updates on UMF enrollment, COVID protocols and the strategic plan by President Dr. Edward Serna

Item 3: To consider amending the regulations pertaining to the issuance of Special Amusement Permits

Item 4: To approve a new commercial waste hauler license for Pine Tree Waste/Casella of Waterville

Item 5: To authorize the town manager to execute the Memorandum of Solar Easement and Solar Easement Agreement

Item 6: To appoint the Police Chief Search Committee

Item 7: To approve the minutes of October 27

Item 8: To discuss other business

The Town of Farmington is committed to providing every resident, taxpayer and visitor full access to all municipal meetings and services. Please forward requests for accommodations to the town manager at 778-6538, TDD 778-5873.

