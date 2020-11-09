Agenda, Farmington Board Of Selectmen Tuesday, November 10, 6:30 p.m.
***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***
Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance
Item 2: University of Maine Farmington updates on UMF enrollment, COVID protocols and the strategic plan by President Dr. Edward Serna
Item 3: To consider amending the regulations pertaining to the issuance of Special Amusement Permits
Item 4: To approve a new commercial waste hauler license for Pine Tree Waste/Casella of Waterville
Item 5: To authorize the town manager to execute the Memorandum of Solar Easement and Solar Easement Agreement
Item 6: To appoint the Police Chief Search Committee
Item 7: To approve the minutes of October 27
Item 8: To discuss other business
The Town of Farmington is committed to providing every resident, taxpayer and visitor full access to all municipal meetings and services. Please forward requests for accommodations to the town manager at 778-6538, TDD 778-5873.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Varsity Maine
High school state cross country championships canceled
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn gets new no-cost test site; Russell Park cases now stand at 72 in Lewiston
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
RSU 73 Nov. 12 school board agenda
-
Business
Report links Maine’s post-pandemic economic recovery to clean energy efforts
-
The Franklin Journal
Farmington Board of Selectmen agenda