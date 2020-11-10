Regional School District 9 school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85013104132?pwd=SEZLMXZ1dEdsWFQwcy9Bb2dmNkRqUT09
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board / Administrator
V. Superintendent’s Report – Tina Meserve
VI. Presentations – None
VII. Consent Agenda
A. Minutes from October 27, 2020
B. Minutes from November 3, 2020
Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee Reports
A. Operations – none
B. Personnel & Finance – none
C. Educational Policy – none
D. Drop-Out Prevention
IX. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) Labor Contract discussion for the Teacher’s Bargaining Unit
Motion to enter Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) Labor Contract discussion for the Teacher’s Bargaining Unit
X. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) Legal rights and duties of school unit; consultation between school unit and its attorney Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) Legal rights
and duties of school unit; consultation between school unit and its attorney
XI. Adjourn
Next scheduled meetings
Nov. 24, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Dec. 8, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Committee Meetings
Dec. 1, 2020 – Operations – 5:00 p.m. – Zoom
Dec. 1, 2020 – Personnel & Finance – 6:00 p.m. – Zoom
Dec. 1, 2020 – Educational Policy – 7:00 p.m. – Zoom
