Regional School District 9 school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85013104132?pwd=SEZLMXZ1dEdsWFQwcy9Bb2dmNkRqUT09

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of allegiance

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board / Administrator

V. Superintendent’s Report – Tina Meserve

VI. Presentations – None

VII. Consent Agenda

A. Minutes from October 27, 2020

B. Minutes from November 3, 2020

Motion to approve consent agenda

VIII. Committee Reports

A. Operations – none

B. Personnel & Finance – none

C. Educational Policy – none

D. Drop-Out Prevention

IX. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) Labor Contract discussion for the Teacher’s Bargaining Unit

Motion to enter Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) Labor Contract discussion for the Teacher’s Bargaining Unit

X. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) Legal rights and duties of school unit; consultation between school unit and its attorney Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) Legal rights

and duties of school unit; consultation between school unit and its attorney

XI. Adjourn

Next scheduled meetings

Nov. 24, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Dec. 8, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Committee Meetings

Dec. 1, 2020 – Operations – 5:00 p.m. – Zoom

Dec. 1, 2020 – Personnel & Finance – 6:00 p.m. – Zoom

Dec. 1, 2020 – Educational Policy – 7:00 p.m. – Zoom

