MONMOUTH — Averi Beaudoin, class of 2022, was selected Monmouth Academy September Student of the Month.

Beaudoin is a member of the varsity golf team, varsity softball team and Future Business Leaders of America.

In presenting the award, Alyssa Littlefield, English teacher, remarked, “Averi is someone who defines consistency and effort, is curious, dedicated and, perhaps most importantly, positive. Her humor and light drives her participation and as a result, we have the joy of experiencing her in our lives.”

Beaudoin is the daughter of Karen and David Beaudoin.