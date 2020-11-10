100 Years Ago: 1920

The new dam now being built on the falls by the Union Water Power Co. will be completed in about a month. This latest dam will complete the chain of dams from the Lewiston riverbank to the large island. The small island is now being blasted away but little will remain.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The framework for the new St. Philip’s Church rising on the Turner Road, Auburn, is well along, and it appears now that the new church will be ready for worship by the end of January. Work on the $299,853 project is being done by the K and A Foster Co., of Wilton. When completed, the complex will include a counseling area, and rectory. The church will hold 500 persons and the parking area will be able to accommodate 300 cars.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Through July, August and September, family and friends came to the assistance of the Medrano family as they worked to build the house of their dreams. Brent and Cindy Medrano and their three children, Timothy, Nathan and Anthony, and the Androscoggin Habitat for Humanity, along with the Rural Community Action Ministry of Leeds, joined forces to help the family realize that dream. From the groundbreaking on July 9, attended by Maine House and Senate legislators, numerous members of both organizations, the Medrano family and friends, to the ever-flowing stream of volunteers who visited the house every day to pound a nail, bring a meal, or spend some time with the family.

