RUMFORD — Six players, including five seniors scored for Mountain Valley in its 6-1 girls soccer victory over rival Dirigo on Tuesday.

Emma Clukey, Gabbie Gallant and Sophie Ladd all had first-half goals for the Falcons, who led 3-0 at halftime. All three goals game in the final 5:08 of the half.

In the second half, Meadow Wind, Courtney Therrien and Sarah-Jane Koch added goals to extend Mountain Valley’s lead to 6-0.

Koch, Ladd, Therrien, Gallant and Wind are all seniors who were playing in their final high school soccer game.

Dirigo’s Destiny Jackson scored an unassisted goal to end the Falcons’ shutout bid.

Meadow Wind added two assists, and Ladd, Therrien and Carlee Burgess each set up one goal.

Mountain Valley goalies Emma Koch (four saves) and Brooke Chase (two saves, including one on a penalty kick) combined for six saves. Cougars goalie Tori Belgarde stopped 16 shots.

