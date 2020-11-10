RUMFORD — Six players, including five seniors scored for Mountain Valley in its 6-1 girls soccer victory over rival Dirigo on Tuesday.
Emma Clukey, Gabbie Gallant and Sophie Ladd all had first-half goals for the Falcons, who led 3-0 at halftime. All three goals game in the final 5:08 of the half.
In the second half, Meadow Wind, Courtney Therrien and Sarah-Jane Koch added goals to extend Mountain Valley’s lead to 6-0.
Koch, Ladd, Therrien, Gallant and Wind are all seniors who were playing in their final high school soccer game.
Dirigo’s Destiny Jackson scored an unassisted goal to end the Falcons’ shutout bid.
Meadow Wind added two assists, and Ladd, Therrien and Carlee Burgess each set up one goal.
Mountain Valley goalies Emma Koch (four saves) and Brooke Chase (two saves, including one on a penalty kick) combined for six saves. Cougars goalie Tori Belgarde stopped 16 shots.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Horoscope
Virgo: Contribute what you can offer to gain respect
-
Dear Abby
Letter-writing fades away when needed more than ever
-
Dr. Roach
Acne is not typically itchy
-
Encore
Looking Back on Nov. 11
-
Connections
Rumford Group Homes awards 3 scholarships