WILTON — A local woman is finding a way to give back to her community in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Proceeds from a sale Saturday, Nov. 14, at her 455 Munson Road home will go to the Wilton food pantry.

Arline Amos enjoys needlework, which she said she picked up again after her retirement.

Amos retired from Regional School Unit 9 in 2008, having taught in Wilton and Weld schools.

Amos does counted cross stitch, regular embroidery and crewel embroidery.

“I find kits at flea markets, yard sales. I stitch and give them to local charities to auction off,” she said during a phone call Sunday, Nov. 8.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amos had more time to stitch this summer.

“I’ve done a lot of them, I’ve got so many things. There are no auctions this fall,” Amos said.

Pictures, embroidered kitchen towels and pillow cases plus cross stitch Christmas ornaments will be sold Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from her garage. Prices will range from $5 to $75, Amos said.

“At live auctions, with people bidding against each other, some things have gone for as much as $150,” she said. “I want them to move. I want to help the food pantry.”

For more information or to support this project, call Amos at 207-645-4437.

