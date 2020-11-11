LEWISTON – An employee of the Walmart Distribution Center was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with unknown injuries Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a forklift in the center’s parking lot.
Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre said that around 1:58 p.m., employees from the distribution center at 31 Alfred A Plourde Parkway called for an ambulance after someone was struck by a forklift.
St. Pierre said because the incident happened on Walmart property and not on a public way, the Lewiston Police Department did not investigate.
“In situations like this, where an ambulance is called, we usually show up, but since it happened on a private lot on Walmart’s property, Walmart does the investigating,” St. Pierre said. “If it ends up being a serious injury, they contact the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.”
A phone call to the Walmart Distribution Center was not immediately returned Wednesday night.
