LEWISTON — Madeline’s Mission has donated three Cuddle Cot bassinets to three area hospitals, a gift to families who have just lost a child. This marks the fifth donation of Cuddle Cots since the nonprofit’s inception.

Launched at the beginning of 2019, Madeline’s Mission seeks to provide a path toward wellness, healing and hope for families surviving child loss. In June 2019, Madeline’s Mission donated a Cuddle Cot to Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick and in September 2019 they donated their second Cuddle Cot to Maine General in Augusta. This year, Cuddle Cots were donated to Lincoln Health (Miles) in Damariscotta, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and Inland Hospital in Waterville.

A Cuddle Cot is a specialized crib which resembles a bassinet or “Moses basket” but has a cooled mattress pad that allows families to spend more time with their infant after a loss. With the cooling mattress, families can spend extra hours and days together in their hospital room. Without the availability of a Cuddle Cot, families are forced to have a quicker goodbye. Studies have shown that the extra time together is beneficial for the mental health of the parents and surviving loved ones.

“We are beyond honored to give these gifts to our area hospitals,” said Amie Marzen, president of Madeline’s Mission and mother of the nonprofit’s namesake, Madeline. Madeline died in 2017 at the age of 4 after an aggressive two-month battle against a brain tumor.

The Cuddle Cot was fundraised online and through social media. Madeline’s Mission is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit. The organization plans to continue to fundraise for additional Cuddle Cots for area hospitals that do not have them available. To learn more about Madeline’s Mission or support the initiative, visit madelinemission.org.