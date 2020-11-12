LEWISTON – Gino R. Camardese, 64, of Greene, died on Sunday Nov. 8, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Kittery on Sept. 14, 1956. A son of Anthony and Janet (Hamel) Camardese, he was educated in local schools and graduated from Lewiston High School class of 1975.

Gino proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, receiving a Purple Heart. Later he attended CMVTI receiving his degree in Applied Science in 1986 and began his career as a machinist.

Gino married his true love, the former Joan Morin on August 29, 1981. Together they settled in Sabattus and started their family.

Gino was very involved in his local community, he was a Selectman for the town of Sabattus and volunteered for The Boy Scouts of America for many years as the Ranger for Camp Gustin. He also was a member of the American Legion Post 135, where he was a Post Commander.

Gino was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. In 2017 he was inducted to the Maine Antler and Skull Trophy Club for a trophy black bear.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Camardese of Greene; his mother, Janet Camardese of Greene; his son, Andrew Camardese and wife Chantel of Brunswick, his daughter, Jenna Sfraga of New York; a sister, Tonie Crandall and husband Steve of Pennsylvania; his three grandchildren, Logan Sfraga, Reagan and Emilia Camardese; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Anthony Camardese; and a sister, Julie Camardese.

Due to Covid restrictions Gino’s services will be private, however you are invited to view his service on Friday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. on the Fortin Group Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions to the

MS Society of Greater

New England

in Gino’s memory would be appreciated at

101A 1st Ave.

Waltham, MA 02451 or

http://www.nationalms

society.org