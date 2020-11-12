|Thursday, November 12
(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|AUTO RACING
|2:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
|6:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky Pro Day: From Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado State at Boise State
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi State
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Lake Norman Christian (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Team Sizzle (Minn.) at Ypsilanti Prep (Mich.)
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Air Nado (Nev.) vs. CBC (Calif.), Phoenix
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 3
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNEWS — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 4 (if necessary)
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 252: Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho, Uncasville, Conn.
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: MVP
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:20 p.m.
FOX — Indianapolis at Tennessee
NFLN — Indianapolis at Tennessee
|RODEO
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
|RUGBY
|3:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, Women State of Origin
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:45 a.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: North Macedonia at Georgia, Play-off Finals
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: Scotland at Serbia, Play-off Finals
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: United States at Wales
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4
