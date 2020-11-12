 

Thursday, November 12
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

6:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky Pro Day: From Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado State at Boise State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi State

GOLF
1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Lake Norman Christian (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Team Sizzle (Minn.) at Ypsilanti Prep (Mich.)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Air Nado (Nev.) vs. CBC (Calif.), Phoenix

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 3

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNEWS — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 4 (if necessary)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Bellator 252: Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho, Uncasville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

MLBN — Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: MVP

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

FOX — Indianapolis at Tennessee

NFLN — Indianapolis at Tennessee

RODEO
9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas

RUGBY
3:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, Women State of Origin

SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:45 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: North Macedonia at Georgia, Play-off Finals

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: Scotland at Serbia, Play-off Finals

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: United States at Wales

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4

